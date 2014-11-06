SAO PAULO Nov 6 Newly re-elected Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff said her government will step up the
fight against high inflation and strengthen public accounts with
budget cuts, local media reported on Thursday.
In an interview with Brazil's four major newspapers,
Rousseff said the government would have to "do its homework" by
looking for ways to cut spending and not rely on interest rates
to curb inflation.
"We need to tighten inflation controls," Rousseff was quoted
as saying by newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. "We have an internal
problem with inflation."
The leftist leader is under growing pressure to limit
spending, slow price increases, and jump-start the economy to
win back investors worried about her tendency towards
heavy-handed economic policies.
Rousseff said government expenditures would be looked at
"through a magnifying glass" and suggested changes would be
implemented gradually, according to the website of newspaper O
Globo. She did not specify what could be cut from the budget,
but added that "several accounts can be reduced."
Economists cite hefty government spending and a tight labor
market as chief reasons for Brazil's stubbornly high inflation,
which is currently running at 6.75 percent on a 12-month basis,
according to October's data. September inflation data is due to
be released on Friday, with a Reuters poll suggesting a slight
decline to 6.65 percent.
The central bank shocked investors with a surprise rate hike
last week in a bid to tame inflation that risks ending the year
above the bank's target of 4.5 percent, plus or minus two
percentage points.
Rousseff said she has no plans to alter the official target
range.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Alonso Soto and Chizu
Nomiyama)