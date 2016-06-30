BRASILIA, June 30 The Brazilian government will
reduce its inflation target to between 4.25 and 4 percent in
2018 to show greater commitment to ending years of high
inflation, a government official told Reuters on Thursday.
The National Monetary Council, the country's highest
economic policy body formed by the central bank chief and the
planning and finance ministers, will announce the new target
later on Thursday. The target will keep the tolerance range of
1.5 percentage points either way, the official said.
Brazil has kept its inflation target at 4.5 percent, one of
the highest in the region, since 2005. For 2017 the target
remains at 4.5 percent.
"This is a big effort to contain the second-round effects of
the price readjustments of 2015," said the official who asked
for anonymity because he is not allowed to speak publicly.
Interim President Michel Temer will decide on the final
figure once the economic team makes the proposal for a lower
target later on Thursday, a presidential aide said.
The finance ministry press office declined to comment.
(Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)