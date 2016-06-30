(Adds target decision, official comments)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, June 30 The Brazilian government on
Thursday kept its inflation target unchanged at 4.5 percent for
2018 after policymakers considered cutting it to show greater
commitment to lower inflation.
The National Monetary Council, the country's highest
economic policy body formed by the central bank chief and the
planning and finance ministers, decided unanimously to keep the
target at 4.5 percent, one of the highest in Latin America. The
council maintained its tolerance range for the target of plus or
minus 1.5 percentage points.
A senior government official involved in the decision told
Reuters earlier on Thursday that the government was considering
a lower target, but there was no consensus in the economic team.
A lower target would have created pressure to keep interest
rates high and encourage the appreciation of the Brazilian real
, hurting exports at a time when the economy struggles
with its worst recession in decades. The real has strengthened
almost 30 percent from a record low reached in mid-January.
A drop in commodities prices and political upheaval that led
to the suspension of President Dilma Rousseff in May dragged
down the real, making Brazilian exports cheaper abroad and
reducing its current account deficit.
Interim President Michel Temer, who as vice-president
replaced Rousseff while she faces an impeachment trial, has
vowed to revive an economy that has shed nearly two million jobs
in over a year.
The finance ministry's economic policy secretary Carlos
Hamilton Araujo said the council did not consider reducing the
target because of the uncertainties in the economic outlook.
"Given the uncertainties in the economy, the council reached
the conclusion that it was best to keep the target at 4.5
percent," Araujo said.
