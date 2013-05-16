* Tombini says working to consolidate inflation at lower
level
* Comments suggest more aggressive monetary tightening
* Short-dated interest rate futures rally after remarks
(New throughout, updates with more comments from central bank
chief, adds analyst comment, background)
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 16 Brazil's central bank
chief Alexandre Tombini on Thursday pledged to bring inflation
lower this year and next, suggesting a more aggressive monetary
tightening stance that sent interest rate futures rallying.
Speaking at a central bank seminar on inflation targeting,
Tombini said policymakers are working to "consolidate inflation
at lower levels" in 2013 and 2014.
"The central bank remains vigilant and will do what is
necessary, in a timely manner, to put inflation on a declining
path in the second half of the year and to ensure that trend
remains in place next year," he said during his presentation.
Tombini reiterated the central bank's view that inflation,
which is running just a tad below the ceiling of a government
target range, has remained at high levels due to supply shocks
in food prices, among other reasons.
But, speaking to reporters shortly after his presentation,
he noted that wholesale prices are already slowing and said
consumer inflation will also ease in the next three months.
Asked whether the central bank would need to intensify its
monetary tightening campaign, Tombini said that is a decision
the central bank board will make in two weeks, when it meets to
set a new target for the benchmark Selic rate.
The central bank raised the Selic in April by 25 basis
points to 7.5 percent, disappointing many investors who had bet
on a more aggressive rate hike of 50 basis points.
Brazilian interest-rate futures <0#2DIJ:> erased losses and
rose after Tombini's comments.
Shorter-dated contracts posted sharper gains, causing the
domestic yield curve to flatten in a sign that investors were
pricing in a more aggressive central bank stance against
inflation.
"The main point in Tombini's remarks is that he will make
inflation decline this year and next. Markets saw a more hawkish
tone, either by intensifying the pace of rate hikes now or by
having a longer tightening cycle," said Ures Folchini, a
treasury vice president at WestLB bank in Sao Paulo.
(Additional reporting by Tiago Pariz; editing by James
Dalgleish, John Wallace and David Gregorio)