BRASILIA, April 27 Brazil's Planning Minister
Nelson Barbosa said on Monday he expects the economy to recovery
in the second half of the year with the return of business
confidence and investment into the country's aging
infrastructure.
Barbosa told construction executives in Brasilia that the
government plans to auction at least three airport concessions
this year as well as four highways.
He said the government could announce a new, separate batch
of highway concessions as well.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)