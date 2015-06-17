SAO PAULO, June 17 Brazil's state development
bank BNDES will set a cap on potential purchases of
corporate notes aimed at financing part of about 200 billion
reais ($65 billion) worth of infrastructure projects expected
for coming years, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES, which is the country's largest
source of long-term corporate credit, will probably buy between
20 percent and 30 percent of the amount offered in so-called
debêntures de infraestrutura, as the notes are known in
Portuguese, by projects or companies in those projects, said
Cleverson Aroeira, the bank's head of transport and logistics.
Aroeira said at an event in São Paulo that BNDESPar
, as the bank's investment holding company is known,
has no mandate to guarantee buying the majority of issuances of
those notes, which are seen as a key instrument to fund the
infrastructure investment plan that President Dilma Rousseff
announced last week.
Rousseff's first infrastructure program, which was announced
in 2012, failed to spur investment. Investment in fixed capital
assets fell to the equivalent of 19.6 percent of gross domestic
product in March from about 21 percent in December 2011.
Rousseff is offering investors better terms for investing in
infrastructure than during her first term, though low-cost
financing from BNDES has been reduced as the government seeks to
balance its budget. Bidders will be expected to partially fund
projects with private financing raised through infrastructure
notes.
($1 = 3.0874 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal
and W Simon)