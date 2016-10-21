SAO PAULO Oct 21 The Brazilian government is
conscious of the need to revamp electricity and infrastructure
licensing auctions to attract investments and reduce the cost
of services for consumers, a senior executive at state
development bank BNDES said on Friday.
"We have to be realistic. We understand that we will get
more modest tariffs, but through greater competition and more
demand to participate in the auctions, and not by establishing
really tight rates of return," said Marilene Ramos, BNDES's
infrastructure director, at an event in Sao Paulo.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Brad Haynes and
Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)