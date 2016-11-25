BRASILIA Nov 25 Brazil's government expects 15
billion reais ($4.4 billion) in fresh investment under a program
for the early renewal of existing road and railway concessions,
acting Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Friday.
The government on Thursday issued a decree to start granting
and renewing concessions for roads, railways, ports and
airports. The measure also sketches out rules that will allow
the government to strip concessions granted during the previous
government from investors that have failed to meet the minimum
terms of their contracts.
