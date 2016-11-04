BRASILIA Nov 4 Brazil's program to modernize its infrastructure will include an extension of current railway concessions but require that private investors match public investment in the railroads, a source with knowledge of the government's plans told Reuters on Friday.

President Michel Temer is seeking to boost private investment in building and operating infrastructure and plans to decree the changes to previous railway and road concessions as soon as next week to attract more investors. Companies can negotiate the return of concessions that did not take off while new railway concessions with be required to allow third party freight traffic, the source said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)