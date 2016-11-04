BRASILIA Nov 4 Brazil's program to modernize
its infrastructure will include an extension of current railway
concessions but require that private investors match public
investment in the railroads, a source with knowledge of the
government's plans told Reuters on Friday.
President Michel Temer is seeking to boost private
investment in building and operating infrastructure and plans to
decree the changes to previous railway and road concessions as
soon as next week to attract more investors. Companies can
negotiate the return of concessions that did not take off while
new railway concessions with be required to allow third party
freight traffic, the source said.
