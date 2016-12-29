SAO PAULO Dec 29 The Brazilian state-run infrastructure company Empresa Brasileria de Infraestrutura Aeroportuária (Infraero) is planning to set up a joint venture with Germany's Fraport AG to look into running some of Brazil's busiest airports, Thursday's edition of newspaper Folha de S. Paulo said, citing unnamed authorities involved in the project.

The joint venture could list shares on the stock market as early as next year, according to the newspaper. The airports include Santos Dumont in Rio de Janeiro and Congonhas in São Paulo.

Infraero and Fraport AG were not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 3.2840 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano. Editing by Jane Merriman)