SAO PAULO Dec 29 Brazilian state-run
infrastructure company Empresa Brasileira de Infraestrutura
Aeroportuária (Infraero) said on Thursday it plans to establish
partnerships to run certain Brazilian airports.
The plan to create subsidiaries is preliminary, Infraero
said in response to a report in newspaper Folha de S.Paulo that
the company was mulling a joint venture with Germany's Fraport
AG to explore running some of Brazil's busiest
airports.
"The negotiation strategy and all calculations related to
the initiative will be announced in due course," Infraero told
Reuters in an emailed statement.
The Infraero-Fraport joint venture could list shares on the
stock market as early as next year, according to the newspaper,
which cited unnamed authorities involved in the project.
Brazil's busiest airports currently operated by Infraero
include Santos Dumont in Rio de Janeiro and Congonhas in São
Paulo.
Fraport said the company remains interested in projects
involving Brazilian airports.
"Currently, however, there are no new developments in this
respect and, in particular, no contractual cooperation with any
partner in Brazil." a spokesperson told Reuters in a statement
Thursday.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)