Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
BRASILIA Aug 12 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff has decided to put off an upcoming bullet train tender, a source informed of the decision said on Monday, after a Spanish consortium in the running for the blockbuster contract requested more time to prepare its bid.
The head of Brazil's government infrastructure agency EPL, Bernardo Figueiredo, said last week that any decision to delay bidding would be aimed at attracting as many offers as possible.
Officials have said the consortium including Spanish state train operator Renfe would not be excluded from bidding after a crash that killed dozens last month. A group including France's Alstom is also expected to bid on the project.
The high-speed rail link planned for the 260 miles (420 km) between Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's two biggest cities, is expected to cost some 38 billion ($17 billion) reais.
The bullet train is at the heart of more than $100 billion in private road, rail and port concessions announced by President Rousseff. It has faced a string of postponements and budget revisions in recent years.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.