BRASILIA Nov 5 Brazil is pushing ahead with
legislation that would force global Internet companies such as
Google and Facebook to keep data on Brazilian users inside the
country, despite opposition from the companies and in Congress.
A draft bill made public on Tuesday would grant President
Dilma Rousseff decree powers to order companies to set up data
centers in Brazil to store personal information on their users
as a way of curbing U.S. spying.
In-country data storage was proposed by Rousseff following
revelations that the U.S. National Security Agency monitored her
emails and phone calls, along with those of average Brazilian
citizens and other foreign leaders.
Even the bill's author is uncertain, however, whether the
data storage provision will survive debate and make it into law.
"It could get dropped from the law," Alessandro Molon, of
Rousseff's ruling Worker's Party, told journalists.
If the provision does pass Congress, where it is opposed by
the PMDB, the country's largest party and a Rousseff ally, it
would still require a presidential decree to force Internet
companies to store data in Brazil.
The measure was added to an existing bill aimed at
protecting the rights and privacy of Brazilian Internet users
that has been dubbed Brazil's "Internet Constitution."
Rousseff requested tougher legislation to protect personal
data and curb exposure to U.S. electronic surveillance, and she
urged Congress to rush its approval, Molon said.
"The president wants this voted on as soon as possible to
have a law that protects Brazil's 100 million Internet users,"
he said.
The revelations of U.S. spying, based on documents leaked by
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, caused a furor in Brazil
and were followed by reports that Internet companies might have
given the U.S. agency access to data, an allegation the
companies deny.
The local storage requirement is opposed by companies such
as Google and Facebook, which say it would
increase their costs and erect unnecessary barriers in what is
supposed to be a frontier-free World Wide Web.
As drafted, the new legislation would impact the way Google,
Facebook, Twitter and other Internet giants operate in Latin
America's biggest country and one of the world's largest
telecommunications markets.
Government officials contend that in-country storage of
personal data on Brazilian users is legally necessary to make
sure the information is subject to Brazil's laws and available
to local courts in lawsuits involving privacy and libel.
Internet companies, they say, have refused to provide
information in court arguing that it was stored elsewhere.
The legislation includes another controversial requirement
- net neutrality - which is opposed by telecom companies in
Brazil because it would bar them from introducing differential
pricing according to Internet usage and download speeds.