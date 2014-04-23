(Adds comments from U.S. official, Google vice president)
By Esteban Israel
SAO PAULO, April 23 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff praised the United States on Wednesday for its decision
to ease control over the Internet and called for a more
democratic, transparent network following the U.S. National
Security Agency spying scandal.
Rousseff spoke at a global conference that she convened on
how to govern a safer, less U.S.-centered Internet after
revelations that she and other world leaders had been spied upon
by the NSA.
"The Internet we want will only be possible in a scenario of
respect for human rights, in particular the right to privacy and
freedom of expression," she said.
Rousseff hailed President Barack Obama's decision to hand
off control of ICANN, a California-based non-profit in charge of
assigning Internet domains or addresses, to an international
oversight body that has yet to be decided on.
"We can no longer put off the need to globalize the
institutions responsible for the key functions of the Internet
today," Rousseff said.
Revelations last year by former NSA analyst Edward Snowden
that the United States spied on Internet users with secret
programs prompted worldwide calls for reducing U.S. control of
the network now connecting one-third of the world's population.
Rousseff, a left-leaning ally of the United States whose
personal emails and phone calls were allegedly targeted by the
NSA, said massive surveillance of the Internet was unacceptable.
As she spoke, activists wearing masks with the face of the
whistleblower stood up with a banner that read: "We are all
victims of surveillance. We stand with you, Dilma!".
The U.S. delegate urged caution. White House cybersecurity
coordinator Michael Daniel said the Obama administration was
taking the concerns and mistrust raised by the NSA revelations
very seriously.
"But there are some who would like to use the recent
disclosure of our signals intelligence program as an excuse to
upend the successful multi-stakeholder approach and the openness
it promotes," he told the conference.
MULTIPLE VOICES
Daniel's remark was a indirect reference to countries like
China and Russia that favor handing over management of the
Internet to a multilateral body representing only governments,
such as the United Nations.
Washington agreed to cede oversight of ICANN in September
2015 on condition that it does not come under the control of
other governments.
While Brazil initially advocated U.N. involvement, Rousseff
said the current "multi stakeholder" model used by ICANN, which
involves governments, companies, academics, technical experts
and private users, was the best way to go.
Rousseff set the tone of the conference by signing into law
in front of delegates a groundbreaking bill passed on Tuesday by
the Brazil's Congress safeguarding the rights of Internet
users.
Government officials, industry executives and academics from
around the world attending the two-day NETmundial conference are
expected to agree on principles on how to run the internet.
The meeting's resolutions are non-binding and will likely
have little or no impact for billions of Internet users.
Internet companies like Google and Facebook
had feared the conference would result in heavier regulation
stifling expansion and innovation. They welcomed the growing
consensus that multiple voices should have a say in deciding the
future of the Internet.
"The openness of the Internet has been the key to its growth
and value," said Vint Cerf, one of its "fathers" and a vice
president at Google. "Permissionless innovation is the
mainspring of the Internet's economic power."
