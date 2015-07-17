SAO PAULO, July 17 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA hired a group of five banks to handle
the initial public offering of its fuel distribution business,
which could sell up from 25 percent of the unit to investors,
the newswire service of O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on
Friday.
The investment-banking units of Citigroup Inc, Banco
Bradesco SA, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA,
Banco do Brasil SA and Grupo BTG Pactual SA
were hired to handle the IPO of BR Distribuidora SA,
as the unit is known, according to Agência Estado, which cited
sources with knowledge of the situation.
Petrobras and the banks declined to comment.
BR Distribuidora controls Brazil's largest gasoline, ethanol
and diesel station network. Petrobras, as the state oil producer
is known, hired Itaú to manage the sale of fuel stations outside
Brazil, sources told Reuters recently.
Another investment bank, preferably global, could be hired
for the BR Distribuidora IPO, the wire added. BR Distribuidora
will be listed in the Novo Mercado, a section of the São Paulo
Stock Exchange with the strictest corporate governance rules,
the wire said.
Petrobras is increasingly relying on cost reductions, asset
sales and decreasing capital spending as a way to keep debt
sustainable in the face of a corruption investigation. BR
Distribuidora, which had 121 billion reais ($38 billion) in
revenue last year, was recently valued at about $10 billion by
UBS Securities analysts.
($1 = 3.1891 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Paula Laier and Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)