(Adds background from paragraph 5)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Aug 25 Brazilian insurer Caixa
Seguridade Participações SA and reinsurer IRB Brasil RE SA on
Tuesday filed plans for initial public offerings that their
shareholders expect to raise a combined 13 billion reais ($3.6
billion) should an across-the-board market rout ease in coming
weeks.
According to a prospectus filed with regulators, Caixa
Seguridade plans a secondary offering, where proceeds from the
transaction go only to shareholder's, not the company's,
coffers. Caixa Seguridade is a unit of state-controlled lender
Caixa Econômica Federal.
IRB Brasil, a former state monopoly, said in a prospectus
that shareholders BB Seguros Participações SA, Bradesco Auto RE
and Itaú Seguros would tender unspecified stakes in another
secondary offering. BB, Bradesco Auto and Itaú Seguros are all
units belonging to Brazil's top-three commercial banks.
Neither Caixa Seguridade nor IRB unveiled terms of the
transaction, including the size of their offerings or a
timetable.
The filing of both IPOs were widely expected to take place
before the end of the month, as both companies are seeking to
price both deals around October, according to sources with
direct knowledge of the transactions. In the case of Caixa
Seguridade, proceeds from the IPO may help Brazil's government
raise extra money needed to plug a widening budget deficit.
The sources said at the time that Caixa Econômica could
raise some 10 billion reais from the sale of about 25 percent of
the insurer's shares. Shareholders of Rio de Janeiro-based IRB
are expecting to place about 3 billion reais worth of shares
with investors in the first reinsurance IPO in Brazil.
Another expected state-led IPOs is that of BR Distribuidora
SA, the fuel distribution unit of oil company Petróleo Brasilero
SA - which is also expected by October, sources with
knowledge of the plans told Reuters recently.
State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA's investment banking
unit is the top undewriter for Caixa Seguridade's IPO, along
with UBS AG. Banco Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA SA, Grupo
BTG Pactual SA, Santander Investment Securities, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, Banco Brasil Plural, Citigroup Inc and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch are also working on the offering.
In the case of IRB Brasil, Banco Bradesco SA will
manage the transaction. Banco do Brasil SA, Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N will work alonside as
global coordinators, the prospectus said.
($1 = 3.6095 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby,
Chris Reese and Bernard Orr)