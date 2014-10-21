(Adds Credit Suisse participation, share price)
SAO PAULO Oct 21 JBS SA received
regulatory approval to delay an initial public offering of its
JBS Foods unit in Brazil, according to a securities filing on
Tuesday, putting off a plan to raise 4 billion reais ($1.61
billion) for a few more weeks or until next year.
The São Paulo-based food processor and banks working on the
offer are wary that volatility stemming from uncertainty about
Sunday's presidential election may cloud sentiment ahead of
potential investor meetings in the coming weeks, said a source
with direct knowledge of the situation, who requested anonymity
since the matter is private.
The request to make JBS Foods a public company was removed
from securities industry watchdog CVM's website, but the
application to file for the IPO remained there.
This was the third time since June that the unit of JBS SA
, the world's largest meatpacker, has put the stock
offering on hold. Shares of JBS SA dropped 5.44 percent on
Tuesday.
Potential IPOs in the queue in Brazil include those of
cellphone tower operator T4U Holding Brasil SA and heavy vehicle
rental company Ouro Verde Locação e Serviço SA.
On Friday, shares of veterinary products maker Ouro Fino
Saúde Animal Participações SA priced at the top of
the suggested range, with investor demand for Brazil's first IPO
of the year coming stronger than expected.
A number of investment firms that could be some of the JBS
Foods IPO buyers voiced election-related worries to the company
and bankers, the source said. Among the concerns were the effect
of a victory by President Dilma Rousseff on risk perception, as
well as reduced global liquidity and a domestic recession.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index tumbled as much as
4 percent on Tuesday, the third decline in four days, after
polls showed Rousseff with a slight lead. Opposition candidate
Aecio Neves is seen as more business-friendly than Rousseff.
JBS Foods accounted for nearly 10 percent of JBS's $40
billion in revenue last year. JBS aims to list JBS Foods on the
São Paulo Stock Exchange's Novo Mercado, which has tougher
corporate governance standards and requires that a company list
at least 25 percent of its shares.
The company hired the investment-banking units of Bank of
America Corp, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco
Bradesco SA, Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Banco
do Brasil SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, Banco
Santander SA and Credit Suisse Group AG to
oversee the transaction.
Shares of JBS SA fell 4.75 percent on Tuesday, while
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index slid 3.44 percent.
($1 = 2.48 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Gunna Dickson)