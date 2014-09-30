(Recasts to add details on offering, context, background
throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Ouro Fino Saúde Animal
Participações SA, Brazil's third-largest veterinary products
maker, seeks to raise up to 363.5 million reais ($148 million)
from investors in an initial public offering slated to price
next month, which could be the first IPO in the country this
year.
The Cravinhos, Brazil-based company and some shareholders
will offer 13.46 million shares priced between 26 reais and 27
reais each, a securities filing said on Tuesday. Ouro Fino
estimates that almost 45 percent of its shares will be publicly
traded should an extra 4.7 million shares be sold via additional
and supplementary allotments.
The IPO is set to price as early as Oct. 17, between the
first and second rounds of Brazil's most unpredictable
presidential election in 12 years. Regardless of how the race
plays out, a banker involved in the deal told Reuters on Tuesday
that "there is no turning back."
Growing interest in the Ouro Fino deal comes as JBS SA
, the world's largest meatpacker, put off an IPO of
its pork, poultry and food-processing operations in Brazil
earlier this month. JBS and banks were wary that volatility
stemming from the election could lead to significant pricing
discounts, two sources told Reuters.
The Bovespa stock index, which jumped in August, has
fallen 12 percent since the start of the month, as President
Dilma Rousseff overtook opposition candidate Marina Silva, an
environmentalist who has embraced pro-market policies, in recent
polls.
CVC IPO
Ouro Fino has hired the investment banking units of JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco
Bradesco SA and Banco do Brasil SA to
manage the IPO.
The last time a Brazilian company listed shares on the São
Paulo Stock Exchange was in December, when travel agency CVC
Brasil Operadora de Turismo SA raised 540 million
reais. This year, IPOs in Brazil are likely to have their worst
year in at least a decade.
Under terms of the transaction, Ouro Fino plans to offer as
many as 1.923 million common shares in a primary offering, while
a number of shareholders including BNDES Participações SA
and controlling partners Norival Bonamichi and
Jardel Massari will tender 11.54 million shares in a secondary
offering.
In a primary offering, a company raises money from an IPO
for its own use. A secondary offering allows shareholders to
cash out from their investment in the company being listed.
($1 = 2.4510 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)