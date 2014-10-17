SAO PAULO Oct 17 Brazilian veterinary products
maker Ouro Fino Saúde Animal Participações SA's initial public
offering was priced at the top of the suggested price range on
Friday as investor demand for the nation's first IPO of the year
was stronger than expected.
The stock was priced at 27 reais each, compared with a range
of 26 reais to 27 reais, according to information on the website
of Brazil's securities industry watchdog, CVM. According to the
website, the transaction raised 418 million reais ($171.6
million), but it was not immediately confirmed whether the
amount included the deal's additional and supplementary
allotments.
($1 = 2.4353 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)