SAO PAULO Oct 17 Brazilian veterinary products
maker Ouro Fino Saúde Animal Participações SA's initial public
offering will price at the top of the suggested price range
later on Friday, two sources said, as investor demand for the
nation's first IPO of the year was stronger than expected.
The Cravinhos, Brazil-based company and some shareholders
are offering 13.46 million shares at a price between 26 reais
and 27 reais each. Ouro Fino estimates that almost 45 percent of
its shares will be publicly traded should an extra 4.7 million
shares be sold via additional and supplementary allotments.
The IPO could raise 363.5 million reais ($149 million)
should it price at the top of the range.
Investors, led by a global private-equity firm and two
domestic funds, placed bids equal to more than five times the
number of shares available, said the first source, who declined
to be identified since the deal is in the works. The second
source indicated that Ouro Fino could price the deal "around the
high-end of the range," near 27 reais.
The transaction is set to price between the first and second
rounds of Brazil's most unpredictable presidential election in a
quarter of a century, and comes after as JBS SA, the
world's largest meatpacker, put off an IPO of its pork, poultry
and food-processing operations in Brazil last month.
The last time a Brazilian company listed shares on the São
Paulo Stock Exchange was in December, when travel agency CVC
Brasil Operadora de Turismo SA raised 540 million
reais. This year, IPOs in Brazil are likely to have their worst
year in at least a decade.
Under terms of the transaction, Ouro Fino will sell as many
as 1.923 million common shares in a primary offering, while a
number of shareholders including BNDES Participações SA
and controlling partners Norival Bonamichi and
Jardel Massari will tender 11.54 million shares in a secondary
offering.
In a primary offering, a company raises money from an IPO
for its own use. A secondary offering allows shareholders to
cash out from their investment in the company being listed.
Ouro Fino has hired the investment banking units of JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco
Bradesco SA and Banco do Brasil SA to
manage the deal.
($1 = 2.441 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)