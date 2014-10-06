SAO PAULO Oct 6 Brazilian cellphone tower
operator T4U Holding Brasil SA delayed the pricing of a 500
million-real ($206 million) initial public offering for a month
as concern over the nation's presidential election hampered
sentiment ahead of investor meetings, two sources with direct
knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
T4U scrapped the IPO's launch before the end of regulatory
deadlines, meaning it will have to file an amended prospectus
and wait until late November or early December to price it, said
the first source, who declined to be identified since the deal
is in the works.
Pricing of the T4U IPO was initially expected around Oct.
16. T4U, which is controlled by Israel's Fishman Group, hired
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Itaú BBA SA,
UBS AG and Citigroup Inc to manage the deal.
A rout in Brazilian equity and currency markets last month
spooked potential investors as President Dilma Rousseff overtook
market-friendly candidates in opinion polls, the second source
said. Rousseff won a first-round vote on Sunday, with a much
smaller-than-expected lead over center-right candidate Aécio
Neves. Both will face off in a runoff Oct. 26.
Efforts to contact T4U representatives for comment after
working hours were unsuccessful.
The IPO plan comes at a time when operators such as American
Tower Corp expand in Brazil and demand for high-speed
internet spurs the construction of thousands of towers. Mobile
phone carriers are selling towers and instead leasing them to
preserve cash and profits in a flagging economy.
The delay in the T4U deal comes as JBS SA, the
world's largest meatpacker, put off an IPO of its pork, poultry
and food-processing operations in Brazil in September. JBS
bankers were wary that election-related volatility could trigger
significant pricing discounts.
Veterinary products maker Ouro Fino Saúde Animal
Participações SA wants to raise up to 363.5 million reais from
investors in an IPO expected for Oct. 17. The Ouro Fino IPO
could be the first in the country this year.
($1 = 2.428 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)