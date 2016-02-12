(Adds detail of Brazilian refinery projects, more comment on
Iranian plans, Petrobras links)
BRASILIA Feb 11 Iran and Brazil are in talks
about a possible Iranian investment in troubled refinery
projects controlled by Brazilian state-led oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, a Brazilian government source told
Reuters on Thursday.
Iran, which is boosting oil output after the end of
sanctions over its nuclear program, is interested in exporting
oil to Brazil, processing that crude at refineries in Brazil's
northeastern region and then selling it in the Brazilian market,
the source said, adding that talks are at an early stage.
Talks though are far from any result, the source added.
"For this subject to be considered embryonic it will still
need to evolve a lot," said the source, who asked for anonymity
because the inter-government talks are private.
Iran has shown interest in investing in the construction of
the Premium I and Premium II refineries in Brazil's northeastern
states of Maranhao and Ceara, the source said. The refineries
are designed to produce low-sulfur fuels.
While plans for those projects were developed by Petrobras,
as the state-owned oil company is known, they have been dropped
from its investment plan. The source was not clear if any
Iranian investment would include Petrobras.
Battered by financial problems, a corruption scandal and
falling oil prices, Petrobras suspended work on both projects.
Each is expected to cost more than $15 billion.
To help reduce its debt of abut $130 billion, Petrobras
plans to sell $15.1 billion of assets by the end of this year
and it has long said it has been seeking partners for its
refinery assets.
Earlier on Thursday, Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister
Eduardo Braga said Brazil "is in talks with the Iranians about
the question of refineries in Brazil" but he declined to give
details.
Petrobras declined to comment on the possibility of Iranian
investment in Brazilian refineries.
