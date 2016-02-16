BRASILIA Feb 16 Brazil will accept payment from Iran in euros and other currencies for planes, cars and machinery to sidestep lingering U.S. sanctions on the oil-rich nation, Trade Minister Armando Monteiro told Reuters on Tuesday.

Monteiro is the first Brazilian official to confirm that Latin America's biggest economy could accept payment in currencies including the euro from Iran, which is forbidden from using the U.S. financial system under the sanctions.

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff could visit Iran this year to bolster exports, he said.

"Everyone is racing after Iran now ... The trade potential is very big," said Monteiro. "We will find ways to settle payments, the type of payment and currency."

Following January's nuclear deal that lifted crippling sanctions, Iran has sought to settle debts and sell oil in euros to reduce its dependence on the U.S. dollar.

Monteiro said Brazil aims to triple trade flows with Iran to $5 billion by 2019, a rare bright spot for an economy sinking into what could be its worst recession in more than a century.

The Iranian government has already contacted Brazilian planemaker Embraer for the purchase of commercial jets for regional aviation, Monteiro said. (Editing by Daniel Flynn and Jeffrey Benkoe)