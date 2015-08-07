SAO PAULO Aug 7 IRB Brasil RE, Brazil's biggest
reinsurance company, announced on Friday that Jose Carlos
Cardoso, vice president of reinsurance since September 2014,
will take over for outgoing Chief Executive Leonardo Paixao, who
has held the post since 2010.
The company, which is positioning itself for an initial
public offering in the coming months, posted on Friday a net
profit of 342 million reais ($97.44 million) in the second
quarter, up 33 percent from the same period a year ago.
($1 = 3.51 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Paul Simao)