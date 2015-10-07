BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT qtrly FFO $0.244 per unit
May 11 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
BRASILIA Oct 7 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday the government has not yet decided whether to go ahead with the initial public offering of IRB Brasil RE SA, the nation's largest reinsurer.
Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that shareholders of the Rio de Janeiro-based firm, which is controlled by Brazil's largest lenders and the federal government, agreed to suspend the deal due to challenging market conditions. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
(Repeats with no changes to headline or text.) Wellington, May 12 The pace of New Zealand house price growth slowed in April, rising 0.9 percent, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Friday. The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland, had fallen 2.1 percent, an encouraging trend for the central bank which had warned the red-hot Auckland housing market was a financial stability risk. Nationally, prices rose 10.4 percent from the same