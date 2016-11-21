BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
BRASILIA Nov 21 The Brazilian government should seek reforms to overhaul burdensome labor rules and try to make financial intermediation rules more flexible, the head of country's No. 1 lender by market value, Itau Unibanco, said on Monday.
Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal told President Michel Temer in a meeting with business leaders in Brasilia that the government should take more measures for the economy to grow more than 2 percent per year in the future. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.