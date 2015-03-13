BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOGI MIRIM, Brazil, March 13 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's new data center will begin to affect expenses and earnings only by the middle of next year, when the new facility takes over all processing of financial transactions, a senior executive esaid on Friday.
The data center, located in the city of Mogi Mirim, will not prompt Itaú to modify its estimates for growth in operating expenses, which it forecast between 2 percent and 6 percent this year, said Márcio Schettini, general director of technology, operations and efficiency at Itaú. (Editing by Reese Ewing and Lisa Von Ahn)
MOSCOW, May 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.34 billion as of May 1 from $16.19 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.