BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co reports 7.7 pct passive stake in GoDaddy
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reports 7.7 percent passive stake in GoDaddy Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kkxjQP) Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 20 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private bank by market value, called a shareholders meeting for April 23 to consider a 15 billion reais ($6.4 billion) capital increase, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Under the plan, Itaú would issue 502.8 million shares at the rate of one new share for every 10 held, the filing said. Of the 502.8 million shares, 251.8 would be common shares and 250.9 million preferred shares.
($1 = 2.3269 reais) (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.