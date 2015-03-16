SAO PAULO, March 16 Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest lender by market value, has agreed with Mastercard Brasil to set up a new electronic payments network, the bank said in a securities filing on Monday.

The new network will be operated by a company controlled by Mastercard and in which Itaú Unibanco will have certain veto and approval rights. The agreement will last 20 years, the bank said. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)