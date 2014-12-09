SAO PAULO Dec 9 Fees for investment banking
advisory in Latin America are seen down about 20 percent this
year, as a retraction in equity capital markets activity across
the region hampered revenue, a senior executive at Brazil's Itau
BBA said on Tuesday.
A slump in share offerings drove the fee pool down this
year, said Jean-Marc Etlin, head of Itau BBA's investment bank.
Itau BBA is the wholesale and investment banking arm of Itau
Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest bank by market
value.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves)