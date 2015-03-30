(Adds Marfrig acquisition, information on takeovers))
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil meat packer JBS and
its competitor Marfrig both announced on Monday they had closed
expansion deals to takeover rival plants at home and abroad as
protein demand remains firm and grain prices ease.
The world's largest beef producer JBS SA said in
a market filing its Australian subsidiary completed the
acquisition of Grupo Primo Smallgoods, also based in Australia,
for $1.125 billion. The deal falls in line with the company's
plan to expand sales in the Asia/Pacific region.
Brazil's Marfrig SA also announced it had
clinched a deal to acquire at least six plants processing plants
controlled by Brazilian company Frigorifico Mercosul for 418
million reais ($128 million). The company had been leasing the
plants previously.
The acquisitions come as global soy and corn prices have
fallen nearly 50 percent since their highs in 2012. Feed prices
for beef, poultry and pork can account for as much as 70 percent
of companies' livestock production costs.
Despite the drop in grains and other commodities prices such
as metals and oil, demand for animal proteins has not shown as
severe a drop in demand.
