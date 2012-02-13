* Rousseff likely to choose Dassault's Rafale
* India's talks with Dassault made deal viable
* Brazil suspicious of U.S. technology rules
By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO, Feb 12 Brazil is "very likely"
to choose France's Rafale fighter jet to refurbish its air
force, government sources say, a decision that would award one
of the emerging-market world's most coveted defense contracts to
a jet whose future was in doubt only two weeks ago.
President Dilma Rousseff and her top advisers believe that
Dassault Aviation's bid to sell at least 36 Rafales
offers the best terms among the three finalists, the sources
told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The other two bidders are Boeing's F-18 and Saab's
Gripen.
Rousseff has cast the deal as a watershed decision that will
help mold Brazil's military and strategic alliances for the next
few decades as it continues to establish itself as a leading
economic power. The contract will have an initial value of about
$4 billion but will likely be worth considerably more over time
once maintenance and follow-on orders are included.
Rousseff previously had concerns about the Rafale because
the jet had not found any buyers outside France. That raised
doubts about whether Dassault would have the scale necessary to
build the jets at a reasonable cost and maintain them over time.
The sources said those concerns were assuaged when India
announced on Jan. 31 that it had entered exclusive talks to buy
126 Rafales. Brazilian Defense Minister Celso Amorim traveled to
New Delhi last week to discuss the deal with Indian officials
and examine documents related to Dassault's bid.
"The India deal changed everything," one of the Brazilian
sources said. "With India's decision, it's now very likely the
Rafale will be the winner here."
The sources said that Dassault offered the best combination
of a high-quality aircraft and the sharing of proprietary
technology that Amorim has said is critical to the deal. Brazil
hopes to use that technology to expand its own budding defense
industry, led by aircraft maker Embraer.
Dassault touts the Rafale as an agile, medium-sized aircraft
with low operating costs that can be more quickly deployed than
its bulkier competitors. Those attributes may appeal to Brazil,
which has no significant problems with its neighbors and plans
to use the aircraft mainly for defensive purposes such as
patrolling its recently discovered offshore oil fields.
Boeing's offer of technology has yet to be finalized but the
sources said they believe it cannot compete with Dassault's bid
because the United States has historically placed tight
restrictions on the sale of military technology abroad.
If confirmed, the deals would enhance France's partnerships
with two of the world's biggest up-and-coming economic powers -
Brazil and India. They could also provide a boost to President
Nicolas Sarkozy, who has cast himself as a champion of French
industry and an energetic salesman of the Rafale in particular
as he faces a tough re-election fight this year.
The sources said that unexpected developments, especially a
breakdown in India's talks with Dassault, could still cause
Rousseff to change her mind.
They also said her decision would probably not be announced
until after France's April-May election, in an attempt to keep
the deal from becoming overly politicized.
MEMORIES OF U.S. TENSIONS OVER JETS SALE
Brazil's air force contract is one of several deals in
developing countries that have been highly contested by European
and U.S. defense companies as their home markets suffer due to
budget cuts. Companies are also competing for jet contracts in
the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and South Korea.
Brazil's bidding process has gone through several ups and
downs over the years. Rousseff's predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula
da Silva, said in 2009 that Brazil would choose the Rafale.
However, he left office without finalizing the deal.
Rousseff was extremely close to Lula as his chief of staff,
but upon becoming president in January 2011 she surprised her
Cabinet ministers by asking them to re-evaluate the bids from
scratch. A month later, Rousseff told visiting U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner that Boeing's F-18 was the best jet
among the three finalists, but she still wanted better terms on
the technology transfers.
The F-18 is widely believed to be cheaper than the Rafale.
Boeing recently confirmed that it will offer the F-18 to Brazil
at the same per-unit price as during the last round of bidding
in 2009, Reuters reported on Friday.
Ultimately, though, Rousseff grew frustrated by what she
perceived as Boeing's inability to improve the guarantees on the
transfers, the officials said. Rousseff is a moderate leftist
who has built her presidency around policies she believes will
help Brazilian industries in areas from oil exploration to auto
production.
The officials said that Rousseff was also wary of a 2006
incident in which the United States blocked the sale of
Embraer's Super Tucano military aircraft to Venezuela's leftist
government. Washington had the power to veto the deal because
Embraer's planes contained U.S. technology.
In a separate incident in 2009, Embraer said it was
temporarily blocked from selling commercial jets to Venezuela
because they contained U.S. communications systems.
The episodes raised doubts about whether Brazil would face
similar restrictions in the future with the technology it
received from Boeing as part of the F-18 bid. "Nobody's ever
forgotten what happened with Venezuela," one official said.
Brazil's point man in the confrontation with the United
States in both Embraer incidents was Amorim - he was Lula's
foreign minister at the time and Rousseff appointed him as her
defense minister in August.
Despite her misgivings regarding Boeing, Rousseff also did
not want to choose a jet that might not even be in production a
decade into the future. In December, French Defense Minister
Gerard Longuet warned that Dassault would stop production of the
Rafale in 2021 if it did not win any export orders.
Within days of India's announcement regarding talks for the
Rafale, Amorim traveled to New Delhi to gauge the bid's terms
and its likelihood of proceeding as planned.
Amorim told the Times of India on Wednesday that Indian
officials "promised to give us some documents ... such as basic
rules on the tender process that we could compare to ours."
Brazil is not the only country that appears to be suddenly
following India's lead. French newspaper La Tribune reported on
Feb. 2 that Dassault could soon seal a sale of at least 60
Rafale fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, turning around
a deal that also appeared to be a lost cause.