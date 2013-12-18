SAO PAULO Dec 18 Brazil has decided to award a
long-awaited fighter jet contract to Sweden's Saab AB
, according to a report on the website of newspaper
Folha de S.Paulo on Wednesday.
Saab's bid was the most affordable option presented to
Brazil and involved the best terms for technology transfer to
local industrial partners, inclining President Dilma Rousseff
toward choosing it, a government source told Reuters.i
Earlier on Wednesday, Rousseff said the country would
announce a decision on a jet deal worth at least $4 billion,
considered one of the most important pending emerging-market
defense contracts.
Saab has not received word of a final decision on the deal,
but executives will meet with the Brazilian government later on
Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.