BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
SAO PAULO Oct 8 A political impasse between Republicans and Democrats that led to a U.S. government shutdown in recent days could have devastating consequences for the global economy if it translates into a debt default, the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's Brazilian unit said on Tuesday.
The impasse is probably going to be resolved at the very last minute, Jose Berenguer, JPMorgan's senior country officer in Brazil, said at an event sponsored by Brazil's banking lobby group Febraban.
If the United States defaulted, it would be just a for very short time, he added.
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: