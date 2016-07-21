RIO DE JANEIRO, July 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Like
his father, Ismael Freitas spent long days cultivating fruit in
Brazil's Amazon rainforest on land that was not officially his
own.
One of hundreds of thousands of small-scale farmers in South
America's biggest country without owning a title deed, Freitas
lived in fear of being displaced by wealthy developers.
The 30-year-old also worried about finances. Without being
able to offer his land as collateral, he couldn't get a loan
from the bank.
But everything changed six months ago, when Freitas was
given a title deed to his farm under a government programme to
improve land rights in the Amazon.
"When I got title I started to see a future and new
horizons," Freitas told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a
phone interview from his wooden house in northern Brazil.
"Title brought me some security - it's a good feeling to
know the land is yours," Freitas said of his farm some 100 kms
(62 miles) from Manaus, the Amazon's largest city.
"My plan is to cultivate melons and bananas on a larger
scale," he said.
"PEOPLE FEEL SAFER"
Almost half the land in Brazil is owned by just 1 percent of
the population, according to the United States Agency for
International Development (USAID).
Inequality in property ownership, a lack of access to land
for the poor and insecure tenure are fuelling deforestation,
poverty, migration and conflict, USAID said.
In an effort to address some of these problems, the
Brazilian government launched a programme in 2009 to give
small-scale farmers title deeds.
Since then, about 20,000 title deeds have been issued to
farmers in the Amazon under the Legal Land Program, said Larissa
Nunes, a Brazilian government spokeswoman.
"Some families wait for decades for the opportunity to
regularize their areas and finally become owners of their
lands," Nunes said in an email to the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
"The people feel safer and more confident to work on the
land."
By the end of 2015, nearly 12 million hectares of land - an
area about the size of Cuba - had been titled under the program,
according to Brazilian government data.
However the program is running behind schedule for its goal
of issuing 150,000 property titles for 55 million hectares of
land by 2017, according to the Climate Policy Initiative (CPI),
a research group which advises the Brazilian government.
But farmers like Freitas say the state is moving in the
right direction given the challenges of surveying territory in
the remote, vast Amazon region.
HOW IT WORKS
Freitas said it took three years to get formal ownership of
the land which was passed to him by his father.
Government officials had to visit his community to meet
residents, collect documents and take measurements and
photographs of the land where people had been farming.
Most of the territory farmers in his village had been
cultivating were public areas, he said.
These "vacant lands" which essentially do not belong to
anyone account for more than 20 percent of Brazil's total
territory, according to the CPI.
Getting formal ownership papers to farmers in remote areas
is not easy especially in a country without a central land
registry.
Instead, there are competing registries run by different
municipalities and states, along with the federal government.
About one quarter of the land in the Amazon, territory
larger than France and Spain combined, is subject to overlapping
ownership claims, said Juliano Assuncao, an economics professor
at Pontificia Universidade Catolica in Rio de Janeiro.
"This is why the Legal Land Program is so important,"
Assuncao told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
It creates a "clearing house" where competing claimants to a
tract of land can bring their evidence of ownership, he said.
Federal government officials then examine the facts and
assign a deed based on who has the strongest case.
CORRUPTION CONCERNS
The process involving federal officials makes it easier for
small farmers to argue the case for title to lands they have
worked on for years or generations, Freitas said.
Local land registeries in the Amazon, in contrast, are seen
as more vulnerable to corruption.
Land rights campaigners say powerful agribusiness interests
are known to bribe local land registry officials to secure farm
ownership, displacing local residents in a process known as
"grilagem".
Nunes, the government spokeswoman, agreed that corrupt land
deals have been a problem in the Amazon. Officials are working
to address it as part of the Legal Land Program, she said.
Formal ownership by small farmers also makes it easier to
protect the Amazon's environment as poachers and illegal loggers
thrive in areas where no-one holds responsibility for the land,
Assuncao said.
As a condition for participating in the program, Freitas
said he has to protect most of the virgin rainforest on his
land.
He hopes the program is expanded so other farmers can
benefit.
But a series of corruption scandals in Brazil, including the
suspension of President Dilma Rouseff over alleged budget
accounting irregularities, have pushed Amazon land rights down
the political agenda, analysts said.
"There is so much uncertainty in the federal government
right now," said Assuncao, the economist.
"One of my fears is that this program will receive less
attention."
