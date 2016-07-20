RIO DE JANEIRO, July 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
C ampaigners in Brazil on Wednesday hailed a court decision to
cancel a major land acquisition deal because investors had
illegally acquired territory from small-scale farmers.
A state court in Piaui in Brazil's poor northeast issued an
order canceling the deal for a tract of land larger than Los
Angeles earlier this month.
The 124,000 hectare land concession in the area of Santa
Filomena in the south of Piaui State was acquired illegally by
Brazilian businessmen, according to court documents.
"This is a very important case," said Fabio Pitta from the
Social Network for Justice and Human Rights, a Sao Paulo-based
advocacy group.
"People who had been living on these lands were being
evicted, sometimes violently," Pitta told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
Pitta said it was unclear how many small-scale farmers, most
of whom grow rice, beans or yucca, would be affected by the
court decision.
In order to seize the land, businessmen in Piaui illegally
registered ownership of farms with the help of lawyers or
corrupt officials at local land registry offices, Pitta said.
He said prosecutors in Piaui have been trying to crack down
on these kinds of illegal land seizures, which are known as
"grilagem" in Brazil.
Local businessmen involved in these seizures have been
increasingly seeking foreign investors to be partners in
developing the illegally registered lands, he said.
Pension funds and hedge funds from western Europe, Canada
and the United States have been accused by campaign groups of
benefiting from land seized in Piaui.
Described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a "new
agriculture frontier" Piaui is part of Brazil's MATOPIBA region
which has seen a flurry of large-scale investment in recent
years.
Business leaders and some politicians believe increased
farming investment will help reduce poverty in the region,
boosting growth in recession-hit Brazil.
But campaigners worry that some of the savannah land being
used for soy or sugar plantations has been taken unlawfully from
small-scale farmers.
"Local communities in the MATOPIBA region have voiced their
opposition to the recent expansion of large-scale soybean
farming in the area," a coalition of Brazilian and international
campaign groups including the U.S.-based National Family Farm
Coalition said in a statement responding to the court decision.
The coalition also called on pension funds investing in
Brazilian agriculture to disclose the exact locations of their
farms to make sure they are not benefiting from illegally seized
land in Piaui and other states.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Katie Nguyen.; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)