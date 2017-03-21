RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Five
armed men burst into a small town hospital in the Brazilian
Amazon, surrounded security guards and shot dead a prominent
land rights activist, local media reported on Tuesday, in the
latest deadly attack on land campaigners.
Waldomiro Costa Pereira, an activist with the Landless
Workers Movement (MST) was killed on Monday when gunmen stormed
the hospital in Parauapebas in northeastern Brazil's Para State,
campaigners said in a statement.
Brazil has become one of the world's most dangerous
countries for land rights activists, with 61 killings last year,
the highest level since 2003, according to the Pastoral Land
Commission (CPT), a Brazilian advocacy group.
The motive for Pereira's murder is unclear, MST said, but
the activist had been recovering in hospital from a previous
assassination attempt.
"This is yet another murder of workers in the state of
Para," MST said in a statement.
"Impunity has become commonplace as has the action of
criminal militia groups," the group said, adding Pereira was a
long-time activist in the "struggle for agrarian reform".
At the time of his killing, Pereira was not active with the
MST and was instead devoting his time to advising the local
government on agriculture, the activist group said.
Local officials in the city of Parauapebas condemned the
murder and police said they are investigating the killing, the
Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported.
Conflicts over territory are common in Brazil where one
percent of the population owns nearly half of the nation's land,
according to a 2016 study from the University of Windsor in
Canada.
(Reporting by Chris Arsenault @chrisarsenaul, Editing by Ros
Russell.)
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)