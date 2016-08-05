RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
I ndigenous people living in Brazil's rainforest have welcomed a
decision by the national environment agency to cancel a proposed
mega-dam in the Amazon which they say would have displaced
communities while opening the sensitive region to logging.
Tribes will now be able to better protect the rainforest and
continue living on the land because new roads and other
infrastructure will not unlock the area's pristine landscape for
loggers, said Cacique Celso Tawe, a leader of the indigenous
Munduruku Indians.
His 12,000-strong community had been at the forefront of
opposing the $9.4 billion Tapajós hydro-electric dam project,
which would have flooded 376 square kilometres (145 square
miles) of their ancestral land.
"The dam would only have brought terrible things for our
people," Tawe said, following the decision on Thursday by
Brazil's environmental regulator Ibama to halt the project.
"It was going to flood our forests and our cemeteries," he
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on the sidelines of a
conference in Rio de Janeiro.
"They say it's development, but the poor people would have
become poorer if the dam was built."
Tawe's tribe depends on the Tapajós river and surrounding
lands for food and livelihoods.
Its members would have gone hungry if the dam had been
constructed, Tawe said, adding that his community plays a key
role in defending the Amazon rainforest.
"We want our Earth protected," he said.
RISKS OVERLOOKED
Forests managed by indigenous people who have full land
rights are some of the best-protected ecosystems in Brazil,
according to scientists.
"Indigenous lands were particularly effective at avoiding
deforestation in locations with high deforestation pressure,"
U.S. and Brazilian scientists wrote in a 2013 study analysing
292 areas in the Amazon.
Ibama shelved an environmental license request for the
Tapajós dam project, saying its backers had not presented
information in time to show it would be socially and
environmentally sustainable.
"We have been awaiting such a welcome announcement from the
Brazilian government for more than a decade," Christian Poirier
from conservation group Amazon Watch said in a statement.
Some of the risks identified by Ibama but neglected by the
power firms backing the project included climate-changing
emissions, consequences for local people, and impacts on
biodiversity, aquatic ecosystems, migratory fish and fisheries,
the statement added.
(Reporting by Chris Arsenault; editing by Megan Rowling; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)