By Priscila Jordão
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO May 25 Brazil's pulp and paper
industry has asked the new government to consider lifting
restrictions on foreign ownership of land, a move it says would
unblock $19 billion of forestry investment and help revive the
economy.
The previous government of the leftist Workers Party, ousted
this month when President Dilma Rousseff was suspended for an
impeachment trial, blocked new deals five years ago, worried
that China and other emerging nations would buy up fertile land
to secure food production.
"According to our latest evaluation, companies have $19
billion ready to be invested in areas to plant trees," said
Elizabeth de Carvalhaes, head of Ibá, the association
representing the pulp and wood industry in Brazil.
Brazil is home to the world's largest pulp exporter by
volume, Fibria, and has strong competitive advantages
compared to other producers.
Its eucalyptus trees take half as long to grow, on average,
as those in Europe or China, making it a natural choice for the
global industry's expansion. There are 15 international
companies among Ibá's associates eager to expand planted area if
they are allowed to.
Legislation prohibits the use of foreign money to buy
agricultural land in Brazil, both by individuals or by national
companies controlled by foreign groups.
"There is one new pulp plant being constructed in Brazil at
every two years. We have 15 multinationals among our associates,
but only local groups invest in new plants," said Carvalhaes.
According to her, lifting the restriction on land ownership
for foreign investors would help revive the Brazilian economy in
the midst of its worst recession in decades.
Calls for liberalization have come from other
commodities-related sectors, such as the soy and sugar
industries. It is not clear if the new government plans to
address the issue.
Interim President Michel Temer, who is completing only his
second week, will run Brazil during Rousseff's trial on charges
of allegedly breaking budgetary rules, which could last up to
six months. If she is found guilty, he would take over until the
end of her term in 2018.
Brazilian paper producer Klabin started
operations on a new plant in Parana state this year, while
Fibria and Eldorado Brasil, both companies controlled by local
groups, announced investments to expand plants in Três Lagoas, a
traditional pulp area in the Mato Grosso do Sul state.
The three projects will add 5 million tonnes annually to
Brazil's pulp production.
(Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)