RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Maria
Valdenice Nukini believes it's her duty to protect her ancestral
territory in northern Brazil and raise awareness of the role
indigenous communities play in protecting nature.
That's why she recently traveled 4,700 kilometers from her
isolated reserve in the northern state of Acre to Rio de Janeiro
to protest oil and gas exploration that may take place near her
community, located on the border with Peru.
"Brazil is so big and there are so many other places to look
for gas. Why do they want to work in the forest and destroy our
land?" asked the 43-year-old.
"If it's not the oil company, it's loggers, or people
looking for metals, or people who steal our plants," Nukini said
during an oil and gas licensing auction in Rio in October.
"Sometimes I feel we Indians are alone in this fight to
protect our nature - everyone's nature," she said, the feathers
of her green and yellow headdress glistening in the harsh
conference room light.
Brazilian Indians, already under growing pressure from
illegal logging, mining, and oil and gas exploration on their
lands, may lose the legal protections that guarantee their way
of life, which helps protect the country's forests, they and
activists say.
A proposed constitutional amendment approved in late October
by a commission of lawmakers would give Congress the power to
create and manage reserves for Brazil's indigenous peoples,
removing from the federal government any oversight of Indian
lands.
The amendment would also require the government to
compensate landowners in case their property is seized for the
creation of indigenous reserves.
The proposed legislation would also allow changes to the
geographic boundaries of current reserves, and the possibility
of economic exploration by the private sector for agriculture,
mining and other projects. It would also suspend any new land
demarcation procedures.
The proposal must be approved by Brazil's Lower House and
get through the Senate twice, but there is a real danger that
Brazil's deeply conservative Congress, heavily influenced by
large landowners and agribusiness barons, will make it into law,
activists say.
"Most Indian reservations in Brazil are in very valuable
areas for agriculture and this is really what this bill is
about: allowing a small group of people with agriculture and
exploration interests to lay their hands on Indian land," said
Marcio Astrini, Greenpeace's public policy coordinator in
Brazil.
CLIMATE THREAT
Activists say the changes would be tragic not just for
Brazil's indigenous population, but also for the environment,
and would have global implications, as indigenous lands and
other protected areas are among the best mechanisms to protect
forests and fight climate change, a study by the World Resources
Institute showed.
Securing legal rights for communities - as with Brazil's
indigenous territories - reduces deforestation and lowers carbon
dioxide emissions, according to the WRI report, published last
year.
"Brazil's indigenous territories are a model of success,
where legal recognition and government protection have helped
indigenous communities resist deforestation pressures and
maintain healthy forests," the study said.
It added that rates of deforestation were 11 times lower in
Indian reservations than in other areas in the Amazon.
Congressmen backing the proposal say the new law would
compensate landowners who risk losing their land in demarcation
processes that are currently underway.
Osmar Serraglio, a federal representative from the southern
Parana state, says the changes aim to protect small farmers,
especially those outside the Amazon Basin, where indigenous land
demarcation is now taking place.
"We are talking about hundreds of small farmers who are
producing food for the entire country who are afraid they may
lose their land and receive no compensation because there is no
law requiring the government to compensate them if their farms
become Indian reservations," Serraglio said.
Giving Congress control of demarcation procedures would make
the issue more democratic and more transparent, he said.
Brazil's indigenous population is estimated to have numbered
5 million before Portuguese settlers arrived in 1500. Five
centuries of disease, neglect and violence have reduced their
numbers to about 900,000 out of a total population of 200
million.
Since 1961, when the first reserve was created, indigenous
Brazilians have managed to convince the government to approve
nearly 700 preserves totaling 116 million hectares (1.16 million
square kilometers).
The reserves cover almost 14 percent of Brazil's territory.
Most reserves are in the Amazon, with the largest and most
remote in the western Amazon region, on the border with Peru,
Colombia and Venezuela.
Other large Indian lands are scattered around Brazil's
agricultural belt and near logging areas such as the south part
of Pará state. But there are hundreds of smaller indigenous
lands in central and southern Brazil as well, many of which are
also coveted by farmers, activists say.
