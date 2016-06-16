RIO DE JANEIRO, June 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An
indigenous activist was shot dead in southwestern Brazil and at
least six others seriously wounded when their camp was attacked
by armed farmers, a government agency said.
Clodiode Rodrigues de Souza, 26, a member of the
Guarani-Kaiowa indigenous group was killed and five other adults
and a child were hospitalized in Mato Grosso do Sul state on
Tuesday, the National Indian Foundation (FUNAI), said.
The campaigners had set up a camp in a push to have their
ancestral land claims to be formally recognised by the
government when they were attacked by about 70 farmers riding
motorcycles, trucks and a tractor, witnesses said.
Amateur video footage of the confrontation shot from a
distance shows activists running for cover as gunshots ring out
and fires burn on the green fields of Brazil's agricultural
heartland.
"The Guarani-Kaiowa have been fighting for decades for the
recognition of their traditionally occupied territories," FUNAI
said in a statement on Wednesday, adding the Ministry of Justice
and national police were investigating the killing.
Last month, FUNAI recognised the disputed area as indigenous
land but the Guarani-Kaiowa have not received a formal title to
the territory about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the city of
Caarapo near the border with Paraguay, local media reported.
Some farmers and plantation owners in the state known for
its soy, sugar and cattle production are unhappy with the
decision to demarcate land for indigenous people.
Amnesty International said on Tuesday a small number of
Guarani Kaiowa families received a judicial order late last week
to leave the contested land in Mato Grosso do Sul.
The judge's eviction order followed complaints from farmers
who say they are the rightful owners of the land even though the
territory had been promised to the indigenous group, according
to Amnesty.
"Dialogue and mutual respect are needed to build a social
pact to solve the problems faced by indigenous people and
farmers in the southern cone of Matto Grosso do Sul," FUNAI
said.
Brazil, South America's most populous nation, is one of the
world's most dangerous countries for land rights activists with
at least 50 killings last year, the Inter-American Commission on
Human Rights (IACHR) said in April.
