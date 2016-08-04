RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More
than 20 land rights activists have been killed in Brazil so far
this year, with most deaths linked to conflicts over logging and
agribusiness, data on Thursday showed, reinforcing the country's
reputation for being dangerous for environmentalists.
According to data from local watchdog, the Pastoral Land
Commision (CPT), 23 activists have been killed in 2016 for
trying to protect forests from illegal logging and the expansion
of cattle ranches and soy plantations.
Fifty land rights campaigners were killed in Brazil last
year, up from 29 in 2014, according to the UK-based advocacy
group Global Witness.
Released a day before the opening of the Olympic Games in
Rio de Janeiro, the data indicates a crackdown on land rights
campaigners in South America's biggest country with indigenous
people particularly affected, activists said.
"For many visitors to the Rio Olympics, Brazil is synonymous
with its vast, plentiful rainforests and traditional ways of
life," said Global Witness campaigner Billy Kyte in a statement.
"Yet the people who are trying to protect those things are
being killed off at an unprecedented rate."
Elizeu Lopes, a leader from the Guarani-Kaiowa indigenous
group, said members of the community were being attacked by land
owners and militias.
"Our people are losing our blood for plantations of sugar
and soy. Our leaders are being persecuted," Lopes told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The Guarani-Kaiowa have been among the hardest hit
communities from recent escalations in land-related violence,
said Cleber Cesar Buzatto, a researcher with the Conselho
Indigenista Missionario (CIMI) advocacy group.
Matto Grosso do Sul state, home to Lopes and other
Guarani-Kaiowa people, has become the biggest site of clashes
over land nationally, Buzatto told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
The agricultural powerhouse on Brazil's border with Paraguay
has seen at least 30 assaults on land rights activists since
January, Buzatto said.
In June, dozens of armed men riding motorcycles attacked a
Guarani-Kaiowa camp killing one indigenous campaigner and
wounding six others, government officials said at the
time.
The recent escalation of violence is linked to Brazil's
broader political crisis, indigenous leaders say.
In a bid to kick-start growth in the recession-hit country,
Brazil's interim government is planning to open up more
indigenous areas to farming and resource extraction, Lopes and
Buzatto said.
Nearly one third of territories demarcated for Brazil's
indigenous people have faced invasions from illegal loggers or
farmers, Buzatto said.
Brazil's National Indigenous Foundation (FUNAI), the
government body responsible for safeguarding indigenous land
rights, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
