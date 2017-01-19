RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Brazil
has announced changes to the procedure for demarcating
indigenous lands in a move campaign groups fear will weaken the
land rights of communities facing mounting pressure from illegal
logging and big agricultural operations.
Under the decree, demarcation of indigenous lands will be
decided by the Ministry of Justice rather than the National
Indian Foundation (FUNAI), a government body set up to carry out
policies relating to Brazil's 900,000 indigenous people.
Supporters of the decree published in the government's
Official Gazette on Wednesday said the change would improve
agricultural investment in rural areas of the recession-hit
nation by better safeguarding land investments.
Activists, however, say the change weakens the land rights
of indigenous people to benefit large landowners in the world's
top exporter of soy, coffee, sugar and tobacco.
"We feared the government would take this brazen step to
deeply undermine indigenous land rights," said Christian Poirier
from the U.S.-based campaign group Amazon Watch.
"The ruralistas (politicians linked to agriculture
interests) are the clear winners of this move," Poirier told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of Matto Grosso
do Sul, a lobby group in Brazil's farming heartland, welcomed
the changes as an "important advance".
About 13 percent of Brazil's land had been set aside for the
country's indigenous people based on the territories they
historically occupied.
Before the change was announced, demarcation of indigenous
lands was based on FUNAI's research drawn from technical and
anthropological analysis.
Under the new procedure, demarcation will be decided by the
Justice Ministry based on the recommendations of experts from a
new specialized technical working group - leaving it open,
critics say, to influence from major farming lobby groups.
Giving more power over the country's land to farmers and
ranchers will hurt Amazon protection efforts, environmentalists
say, as land formally demarcated to indigenous groups has a
stronger record for rainforest preservation than other areas.
(Reporting by Chris Arsenault @chrisarsenaul, Editing by Katie
Nguyen. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)