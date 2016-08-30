BRASILIA, Aug 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - At an
elementary school in Brazil's capital, students are not too
concerned about who has produced their food as they tuck into an
afternoon snack of pineapple and watermelon.
Nevertheless, they are among 45 million students benefiting
from the world's biggest universal school feeding programme,
whose meals are helping keep Brazil's small farmers on the land.
Family farmers and cooperatives have seen their fortunes
rise as a result of the programme, which guarantees them a local
market and has helped to expand formal land rights nationwide.
"Incomes have increased significantly because of it," Amanda
Venturim, agricultural adviser to a cooperative of 56 small
farmers outside Brasilia, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The government makes a contract with us beforehand so
farmers know how much food they need to produce and how much
they will receive," said Venturim, standing beside vast grain
elevators on the dry savannah land that surrounds the capital.
The cooperative has been selling food to the government for
school meals for three years, she said, enabling farmers to
invest in new equipment and to retain control of their land.
LOCAL PREFERENCE
First developed in the 1950s, Brazil's school feeding
initiative has expanded rapidly over the past decade as part of
a successful push for "zero hunger" in Latin America's most
populous country.
About a quarter of Brazilians receive free meals under the
programme as it provides food to all of the country's students
enrolled in government schools.
Brazil has about five million small farms, according to the
U.N.'s Centre of Excellence Against Hunger in Brasilia. These
farmers are some of the prime beneficiaries of hundreds of
millions of dollars of government spending on school meals.
A 2009 law stipulates that authorities must spend at least
30 percent of their school meal budget on produce from
smallholder farmers.
At the elementary school in south Brasilia, nutritionist
Sumara de Oliveira Santana said the law is helping farmers to
stay on the land because it encourages local production.
"Smallholder farmers and local producers have priority when
we buy food for the schools," Santana told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, as she supervised several dozen rowdy students
during snack break.
For their part, the kids were not too concerned with the
details of land politics.
"Pineapple is my favourite fruit for a snack," said
seven-year-old Anderson Souza. "For lunch I like meat, but I
don't know where all the food comes from."
LANDED FARMERS
Most of Brazil's food - about 70 percent of what's consumed
in the country - comes from small farmers, according to the U.N.
About three-quarters of these small farms are owned by
farmers who have official land title deeds, according to
government data.
Access to a guaranteed market through the feeding programme
allows small farmers to keep control of their land, Venturim
said.
Farmers say they now know roughly how much they will be
earning each year and can apply for credit and other government
support due to their participation in the initiative.
It means they don't have to migrate to cities in search of
work, unlike many farmers in the developing world who leave
their land in the hopes of earning more in the city.
The programme also helps farmers make decisions on investing
in new seeds or technology because they can plan ahead on what
crops they will grow by liasing with nutritionists like Santana.
UNIQUE LINK
Across Brazil, more than one million small farms have no
formal land title deeds, according to official data. These
farmers simply occupy the land where they produce or live in
settlements with no formal title, but even they benefit from the
programme.
Having a direct relationships with the state through the
school feeding programme helps small farmers and cooperatives to
gain formal ownership over their land.
Many farmers who work with Venturim on the cooperative farm
lease public land from the state, but they use their earnings
from school meal contracts as a springboard to gain title deeds.
"We have a process going to receive final land titles,"
Venturim said. "Now, we have a concession, but we would rather
be owners."
Formal title deeds can be difficult for small farmers to
obtain; the process for formalising land claims has been
criticised as expensive, time-consuming and bureaucratic.
As Brazil is mired in political crisis and suffers its worst
recession since the 1930s, analysts see the school feeding
programme and its support for small farmers' land rights as a
rare public policy bright spot.
"We believe this is an excellent example for other
countries," Isadora Ferreira, a U.N. official who monitors the
programme, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The link with smallholder farmers in unique."
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Jo Griffin; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)