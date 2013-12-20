BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $276 mln multifamily K-deal, K-J13
* Company expects to issue approximately $276 million in K certificates which are expected to settle on or about April 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 20 The local unit of Louis Dreyfus Commodities signed an agreement to take over operations at two Brazilian corn processing plants owned by local firm Kowalski Alimentos, subsidiary of the French commodities trader said on Friday.
The two plants are located in the farming states of Parana and Goias states. The unit of Louis Dreyfus, known as locally as LDC, said it had no additional details to add.
Brazil's corn production has exploded since the drought in the U.S. grain belt drove prices to record highs. Brazil is now the world's No.2 exporter of the grain and its rising middle class is consuming more processed foods and meats.
* Company expects to issue approximately $276 million in K certificates which are expected to settle on or about April 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intact Financial Corp - estimated catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for Q1 of 2017 of approximately $88 million on a pre-tax basis
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - CEO George R. Aylward's 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $6.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nc5Xyh] Further company coverage: