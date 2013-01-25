BRIEF-National Bank of Canada confirms new normal course issuer bid
* National Bank of Canada confirms new normal course issuer bid
BRASILIA Jan 25 Brazil's central bank expects bank lending to expand 14 percent in 2013, said Tulio Maciel, head of the bank's economics research department.
* National Bank of Canada confirms new normal course issuer bid
June 1 Longtime Wells Fargo & Co executive David Carroll will retire from his role as head of wealth and investment management next month, saying on Thursday he is leaving because he wants to pursue "another chapter in my life."