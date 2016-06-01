(Recasts with ruling in first sentence, adds implications,
other details)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO, June 1 A Brazilian appeals court has
ruled that a Liberian mortgage is invalid for a Brazilian-owned
oil production ship, sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said on Wednesday, casting further doubt over the future of
secured lending for such vessels in the world's largest
deepwater market.
The court in São Paulo upheld a February ruling voiding the
use of a $500 million mortgage registered in Liberia for the
OSX3 floating production, storage and offloading vessel, or
FPSO, owned by a unit of OSX Brasil SA, said the
sources, who requested anonymity since the decision has not been
made public.
A spokeswoman for the court declined to confirm the ruling
before it is published.
OSX Brasil, the shipbuilding arm of former billionaire Eike
Batista's mining, energy and logistics empire, has been under
bankruptcy protection in Brazil for three years. The FPSO is
owned by OSX3 Leasing BV unit, which is also under creditor
protection in the Netherlands.
Wednesday's ruling favors investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual
SA in an effort to obtain immediate repayment on a
$28 million loan from OSX3. Bondholders in OSX3, represented by
Nordic Trustee ASA, had asked the court to reverse the earlier
ruling, which broke their right to claim repayment first if OSX3
declared bankruptcy.
BTG Pactual also has a lien on the FPSO.
The case underscores the extent to which loopholes in
Brazil's bankruptcy protection laws and their interpretation by
courts could stall secured lending for offshore oil vessels,
complicating development of Brazil's deepwater fields.
According to London-based law firm Norton Rose Fulbright
LLP, the lower court's ruling was affecting ongoing and future
projects and financing deals, putting borrowers at risk of
breaching credit terms. Lenders were ordering foreign-flagged
ships operating in Brazil to reflag in countries that are
signatories of the treaty, such as Panama.
"This has become a big issue for banks, since they thought
they would be given priority in the line of repayment under the
contractual structures in place," said Andrew Haynes, partner at
Norton Rose's Rio de Janeiro office. He has no involvement in
the case.
According to São Paulo-based law firm Souza Cescon
Advogados, the appeals court's failure to reverse the earlier
decision will keep creating uncertainty among owners, creditors
and operators of Liberian ships in Brazil.
Lawyers for Nordic Trustee are considering filing a lawsuit
at Brazil's Supreme Justice Tribunal, the top appeals court,
said one of the sources. Felsberg Advogados, a law firm
representing Nordic, declined to comment.
São Paulo-based BTG Pactual and law firm Tepedino, Migliori
& Berezowski Advogados declined to comment.
PRECEDENCE
FPSOs are oil tankers converted to collect and process oil
from deepwater fields and then unload it to other tankers that
ship the output to shore. Apart from OSX3, other
Liberian-registered FPSOs in Brazil include FPSO Polvo, FPSO
Marlim Sul and FPSO Cidade de Mangaratiba, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
International law would normally give precedence to the
mortgage holders in bankruptcy proceedings. In this case, the
mortgage was given as collateral to OSX bondholders.
A court-appointed administrator in the Netherlands has
warned BTG Pactual that it could be held liable for the lien on
OSX3 should it seek repayment before other creditors.
BTG Pactual had said the mortgage contract was invalid
because there are no links between the ship and Liberia, where
it is flagged. Liberia is not a member of a 1926 global treaty
on ship mortgages. Nordic Trustee alleged that none of the 142
Liberian-flagged ships that operate in Brazilian waters have
locally registered mortgages.
Ship owners "flag," or register, their vessels in countries
such as Liberia and Panama to avoid regulations, taxes and
obligations that come with owning a ship in larger countries
such as Brazil or the United States.
A year ago, a São Paulo court ordered the OSX3 FPSO be sold
to repay creditors after BTG Pactual won an injunction. However,
bondholders challenged the order, saying they had priority over
BTG Pactual because OSX Leasing gave the mortgage as collateral.
Nordic Trustee's lawyers said the prior rulings declaring
Liberian mortgages void in Brazil could have a ripple effect
within the industry, noting in one of the documents that "the
court is ignoring widely followed principles of maritime law."
