BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
BRASILIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) -
Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday he felt "slightly sidelined" by the government's decision to lower a key fiscal savings target for next year.
Despite Levy's warning that cutting the primary surplus target could harm the government's credibility, President Dilma Rousseff moved on Tuesday to dilute the goal in order to shield a social welfare program.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"