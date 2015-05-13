LONDON May 13 The infrastructure projects that
Brazil is inviting investors to participate in do not require
extra sweeteners but the government could consider offering some
risk-mitigation measures, finance minister Joaquim Levy said.
"The projects that we are bringing to the market are very
good on their own," Levy said when asked about the possibility
of further sweeteners to lure investors.
"But we may think about how we can mitigate risks, how we
can address certain particular situations and listen to
opinions," he told reporters in London.
He said an important risk-mitigation instrument had been
introduced a few weeks back which would allow issuers of local
corporate bonds to hedge against any future problems.
"We embedded the possibility of the bond carrying this
insurance so that we won't have any event in the interest rate
payments. These are important mechanisms, the market will
understand and price it correctly," Levy added.
Previous attempts to draw investors into infrastructure
projects failed largely due to concerns about excessive state
intervention. The latest package is expected to include private
concessions to upgrade and operate more airports in major
cities.
Levy, in Britain to attract investors to the concessions,
said his government is implementing tighter fiscal policies that
would ultimately lead to a stronger economy by attracting more
investment.
"It's very important to get fiscal (policy) in order, then
we can put these risks aside and people can focus on the real
advantages of Brazil, a working force that's more and more
skilled," he said.
(Reporting by Asher Levine, Sujata Rao, Karin Strohecker;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)