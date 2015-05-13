(Repeats to attach to news alerts)

LONDON May 13 The infrastructure projects that Brazil is inviting investors to participate in do not require extra sweeteners but the government could consider offering some risk-mitigation measures, finance minister Joaquim Levy said.

"The projects that we are bringing to the market are very good on their own," Levy said when asked about the possibility of further sweeteners to lure investors.

"But we may think about how we can mitigate risks, how we can address certain particular situations and listen to opinions," he told reporters in London.

He said an important risk-mitigation instrument had been introduced a few weeks back which would allow issuers of local corporate bonds to hedge against any future problems.

"We embedded the possibility of the bond carrying this insurance so that we won't have any event in the interest rate payments. These are important mechanisms, the market will understand and price it correctly," Levy added.

Previous attempts to draw investors into infrastructure projects failed largely due to concerns about excessive state intervention. The latest package is expected to include private concessions to upgrade and operate more airports in major cities.

Levy, in Britain to attract investors to the concessions, said his government is implementing tighter fiscal policies that would ultimately lead to a stronger economy by attracting more investment.

"It's very important to get fiscal (policy) in order, then we can put these risks aside and people can focus on the real advantages of Brazil, a working force that's more and more skilled," he said.